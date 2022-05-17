Kenya: Team Kenya for Deaflympics to Be Accorded Heroic Welcome - PS Mukobe

Caxias Do Sul — The government is set to accord the triumphant Kenya Deaflympics team a heroic reception for finishing 1st in Africa and 10th overall in the 24th Summer Deaflympics 2021 games in Caxias Do Sul, Brazil.

Principal Secretary State Department for Culture and Heritage in the Ministry of Sports, Josephta Mukobe who is leading the Kenyan contingent said the Government will marshall resources to ensure the exemplary performance is celebrated.

"Congratulations Team Kenya, you are heroes and heroines. I am going to ask the National Heroes Council to welcome you well as true heroes. Continue training and aiming for better performance in forthcoming activities" said Mukobe.

Kenya clinched a total of 24 medals; 5 gold, 7 silver and 12 bronze to emerge 1st in Africa while Algeria was second with a paltry five medals.

Ukraine topped the medal standings with 137 medals; 61 gold, 38 silver and 38 bronze.

This performance not only surpassed that of last edition held in Turkey in 2017 (16 medals!; 5 gold, 5 silver, 6 bronze), but is the best ever since the country first took part in the Games in Copenhagen, Denmark in 1997.

Kenya could have won more medals in the men and women's marathon on the last day of the games on Sunday (May 15, 2022) but the athletes were disqualified for lateness.

The five marathoners (3 men and 2 women) arrived at the starting point a few minutes to the call time deadline and were barred from competing despite allegedly informing the race director of their predicament.

"This is a competition that we don't miss a medal, we wanted to sweep all the medals. We failed to take part due to a technical hitch and miscommunication. We arrived at the venue just before the race started but we were told that we cannot be take part," said a disappointed Coach Samuel Kibet.

Grancy Kandagor bronze medalist in the 10,000m expressed disappointment saying she had prepared adequately for the race.

"I feel discouraged because I didn't take part. I was ready for the marathon after racing in the 5,000m and 10,000m," she said.

Grancy was to tackle the 42km course with compatriot Serah Kimani.

Peter Toroitich and Daniel Kiptum were to fly the Kenyan flag in the men's category.

Toroitich who won a silver medal in the 10,000m said: "We arrived at the starting point, changed but we were told not to join the field. I have put the incident behind me and am calm.

Principal Secretary Mukobe termed the unexpected turn of events as a learning curve.

"As management we are taking this as a learning curve whereby in subsequent activities we are going to be very careful that we don't make small mistakes that are going to cost us medals. However, we should not let what happened today dampen our spirits. We are number 10 in the world and number one in Africa out of 78 countries and that is a commendable achievement" she said.

The delayed 24th Summer Deaflympics began on Sunday May 1, 2022 and concluded on Sunday May15, 2022 with a coulorful closing ceremony at the Sesi Centro Esportivo indoor gym in the southern Brazilian city.

Team Kenya is expected to return home in batches beginning Tuesday May 17, 2022.

Gold

1.Men's 3000m Steeplechase-Lucas Wandia Wanjiru.

2.Men's 10000m-Symon Cherono Kibai.

3.Men's 5000m-Symon Cherono Kibai.

4.Men's 1500m- Ian Wambui Kahinga.

5.Men's 800m- Elikana Kiprop Rono.

Silver

6. Mix 4X400 Relay (George Waweru Muthee, Linet Fwamba Nanjala, Beryl Atieno Wamira and Isaac Atima Tongi).

7. Men's 10000m- Peter Toroitich.

8. Women's 10000m-Serah Wangari Kimani.

9. Women's 1500m- Sharon Jeptarus Bitok.

10.Men's 5000m- Ian Wambui Kahinga.

11.Women's 800- Sharon Jeptarus Bitok.

12. Women 4x400m Relay (Beryl Atieno Wamira, Linet Fwamba Nanjala, Pamela Atieno Atieno, Sharon Bitok Jeptarus)

Bronze

13.Men's 10000m- David Kipkogei.

14. Women's 10000m- Grancy Kandagor.

15. Men's Javelin- Kelvin Kipkogei.

16. Women's 400m - Linet Fwamba Nanjala

17. Men's Golf- Isaac Ogolla Makokha.

18. Men's 3000m Steeplechase- Peter Omari Kokobi.

19. Women's 3000m Steeplechase- Ann Njoki Wangeci

20.Women's 200m- Beryl Atieno Wamira.

21.Women's 4x100m Relay (Beryl Atieno Wamira,Rael Achieng Wamira, Anzazi Chaka Nyundo and Linet Fwamba Nanjala).

22.Women's 800m -Rebecca Matiko.

23. Women's 5000m -Grancy Kendagor.

24.Men's 4x400m Relay (Simon Menza Gona, Charles Muthama Mwema, George Waweru Muthee, Isaac Atima Tong'i)