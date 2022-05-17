Zimbabwe: Vic Falls Carnival Promoters Sue Scorpion Kings, Sha Sha

VICTORIA Falls Carnival organiser, Bongani Ngwenya, has written a letter of demand to Amapiano giants Kabza de Small, DJ Maphorisa and Sha Sha for half a million rand after the trio's no show, despite having been paid to perform at last month's edition.

The three were listed as headline acts but did not show up, despite receiving payments, hotel and flight bookings from the promoter.

Previously, Ngwenya had ordered that the artists pay back the full booking fee, flights, accommodation fees and apologise to fans for the incident.

He added that while the artists had agreed to refund them the night before their performance when they realised they would not make it, they had reneged on the promise.

Through his legal team, Rudolph Baloyi of RB Inc., the organiser said he incurred expenses amounting to R414 147. 00 (US$25 447) and is demanding it from the Scorpion Kings and Sha Sha.

The letter of demand reads: "It is common cause that all the booking, travel, accommodation and tax fees were paid by our client well in advance. Despite the fact that all confirmations were done well in advance, the artists did not attend and/or perform as booked, and there has been no explanation whatsoever for the artists' failure to attend and/or perform, not even a mere apology.

"Total expenses (were) R414 147."

In response, Lawk Communication, which is representing the trio, said they will only refund the booking fee of R230 000 and nothing more.

"Our client is amenable to making a payment to the amount of R230 000 as a refund of the booking fee.

"We are of the opinion that the cost breakdown provided for the immigration work permit to the value of R22 500, the Zimra income tax paid to the amount of R1 500 and the Consensus Board at a cost of R9 000, together bringing a sum total of R33 000, are costs for which our client should not be burdened and to which our client is not liable."