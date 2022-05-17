Nigeria: CAF Confederation Cup - Super Eagles Defender 'Home' for Berkane Clash

Ndah will represent Orlando Pirates at his former club's home ground in Uyo.

It will be a homecoming of some sort for Super Eagles defender, Olisa Ndah when CAF confederation Cup finalists Orlando Pirates and RS Berkane meet at the Nest of Champions in Uyo on Friday, May 20.

Ndah, who joined Orlando Pirates last August, after winning the NPFL title with Akwa United last season, will have moments to reconnect with old friends at his former base.

Orlando Pirates progressed to the final of CAF's inter-Africa club competition with a 2-1 aggregate victory over Al Ahly Tripoli of Libya on Sunday.

Although, it could have turned sour for Olisa Ndah's side in the second leg of the Semi-final clash after the Libyan side picked a lone goal victory over Pirates in South Africa, but the victory was not enough to overturn the two-nil deficit they had suffered in the first leg in Libya.

Meanwhile, Ndah was active during the game, making three tackles, four clearances, and 67 percent of accurate passes in his 90 minutes of action.

Aside from the semi-final clash, Ndah also participated in the knockout and group stage games to equal a total of seven appearances so far in the CAF confederation cup competition.

In the South Africa Premier League, Ndah has made a total of 18 appearances.

The other finalist, RS Berkane from Morocco had a smooth ride over a 10-man Congolese side, TP Mazembe, with a 4-1 victory in Morocco.

Berkane, who had suffered a lone goal defeat in Congo overturned the situation in Morocco to win the two legs 4-2 on aggregate.