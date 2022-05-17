Nigeria: Alleged Blasphemy - Tambuwal Relaxes Curfew in Sokoto

There has been relative peace in the city since Sunday after the protest that led to the death of at least two people.

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has relaxed the curfew declared on Sokoto metropolis on Saturday, following the protests that rocked the city.

The protest was sparked by the arrest of two suspects in the lynching of Deborah Samuel, a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, who was accused of blasphemy.

The protesters, who attacked churches and shops owned by Christians, were asking for the release of the suspects.

The curfew, according to the information commissioner, Isa Bajini, will now be from dusk to dawn.

Mr Tambuwal imposed the curfew to forestall a complete breakdown.

The protesters also pelted stones inside the Sultan's palace, accusing him of supporting blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

Mr Bajini, in the statement, said the curfew was relaxed after a briefing by security agencies in the state.

"The review is to enable people to go about their legitimate businesses and other means of livelihood," he added.