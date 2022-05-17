Tanzania: Arusha Launches Campaign to Fight Sexual Corruption

A special campaign aimed at addressing sextortion in the public has been launched in Arusha region.

Speaking during the launch, the Director of Women and Children Welfare Supports (WOCWELS), Mary Mushi said the programme was aimed at raising awareness of students in higher learning institutions on the legal frameworks prohibiting and criminalizing discrimination against women as well as sexual corruption.

"More often than not, such cases go unreported and are at times discussed in low tones, therefore this programme will help students from higher learning institutions raise their voices against sextortion and get access to legal services," she pointed out.

Elaborating, Ms Mushi singled out sextortion as another form of gender based violence, with women and girls bearing the most brunt.

According to the WOCWELS official, the laws of the land prohibit and criminalize all forms of discrimination against humanity including sextortion.

"The starting point in the fight is empowering women through provision of knowledge of laws," she said.

Ms Mushi insisted that sextortion was a violation of human rights and an abuse of power, and must be understood in the context of gendered power relations and norms

On her part, Akisia Mhando from the National Prosecution Services admitted that there was a challenge of reporting such cases at the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB).

"This is the right channel to use in addressing this plight which has for some time now been infringing people's rights," said the State Attorney.

She further appealed to victims of sextortion not to be ashamed of exposing the perpetrators of such acts with a view of putting an end to such violence.

A recent PCCB study on sextortion reveals that 81.6 per cent of students and 91.4 per cent of staff they were aware of the concept of sexual corruption.

The study which was conducted at University of Dar es Salaam and Dodoma University in 2020, notes that more than 50 per cent of respondents expressed the presence of sexual corruption at the two higher learning institutions.