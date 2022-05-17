Tanzania: Health Stakeholders to Devise Anti Covid-19 Strategies

HEALTH stakeholders are expected to meet in Dar es Salaam to strategize and chart out an ideal holistic approach towards preventing the further spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Participants will be drawn from different sectors including Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), decision-makers, government actors, health experts, and influential people in Tanzania

A total of 100 relevant stakeholders, 50 from CSOs, 5 decision-makers, 25 government actors, and 25 selected influencers in the region will be oriented on key issues around COVID-19 awareness, prevention, and mitigation measures.

After a thorough orientation and joint discussions, the team is expected to come up with a joint action plan to raise awareness of Covid-19 preventive measures and coping mechanisms.

The Government Chief Medical Officer, Dr Aifello Sichwale, is expected to officiate the launch of a series of four-day capacity building meetings starting from May 17 to 20 2022 in Dar es Salaam.

Commenting on the event, Ms Fortunata Temu, the Founder and Executive Director of My Legacy-the main organizers said the move seeks to complement the government's efforts under the Ministry of Health aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus in Tanzania.

"Of late, many people in Tanzania have relaxed when it comes to taking measures to protect themselves against the Covid-19 pandemic," she said, adding: "We should bear in mind that the pandemic has not gone away, it is the new normal that we must live with but with caution."

According to Ms Temu, the pandemic still exists despite robust measures to address it.

"Based on this, My Legacy and our partners such as AMREF Tanzania and Global Fund are working to complement efforts by the government and other stakeholders in making sure that everyone in the country is safe from coronavirus." said Ms Temu," she said.

Expanding on the rationale of the meetings, My Legacy, Head of Programs Ms. Nancy Minja said: "My Legacy has been working on Covid-19 interventions in Dar es salaam since the beginning of 2021 by providing relevant knowledge to community members on Covid-19 preventive measures, providing handwashing facilities in crowded areas to support frequent hand washing, and provision of entrepreneurship skills to youth and women for economic sustenance."

Through these meetings, My Legacy will capacitate relevant stakeholders in Dar es Salaam with knowledge and skills for Covid-19 awareness and prevention measures.

"We will also create a forum for stakeholders to share knowledge and best practices as well as to discuss challenges and come up with joint action plans for Covid-19 awareness and preventive measures including uptake of the Covid-19 vaccines. The overall goal is to mitigate and eradicate the socio-economic impact of Covid-19," added Ms Minja.