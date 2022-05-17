Tanzania: Ridhiwani - Land Survey Reduces Violence Against Women

DEPUTY Minister for lands and Human Settlement Development, Ridhiwani Kikwete, has cited land planning, survey and issuing land ownership rights as major means of fighting violence against women.

Mr Kikwete said to address challenges of women owning land should include issuing joint title deeds for husband and wife.

He made the statement over the weekend when addressing the public at Mbalizi district council, in Mbeya region, at an event to launch a project for land planning, survey and ownership. The project is coordinated by the Ardhi Institute Morogoro.

Equally, the deputy minister also graced the exercise to issue title deeds to the villagers, who have completed procedures for land ownership.

He also said the land survey will enable addressing unnecessary conflicts because the exercise is participatory and should involve all villagers, adding: "There has been low speed of citizens to collect their title deeds."

Mr Ridhiwani mentioned other benefits of having title deeds as enabling the holders to access financial services and adding value to the land.

The legislator, who was in Mbeya for two-day official tour said over 3bn/- has been sent to Mbeya region for land survey and planning.

On his part, ARIMO Principal Huruma Lugalla said the college was loaned 1.2bn/- for the programme for land survey, planning and land ownership for residents of Mbalizi in Mbeya where some 35,000 parcels of land have been surveyed.

According to Lugala, the amount given has enabled the survey and identification of 89 per cent of the lands.

The principal added that the land survey exercise went along with preparation of drawings for town city planning whereby already 108 drawings are in place.