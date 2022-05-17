Tanzania: Geuwasa Out to End Water Blues in Geita

THE Geita Urban Water and Sanitation Authority (GEUWASA) is implementing a project for improving water supply infrastructures to address water deficit in the area.

It was noted that the council faces a shortage of 13.7 million liters of clean and safe water per day.

Geuwasa Deputy Director, Engineer Hamza Guni, said the authority is currently building a new water tank and distribution network at Katoro-Buseresere at a cost of 4.3bn/-.

"The sub-town of Katoro-Buseresere has a population of at least 142,303 (2021 statistics). The implemented project will be able to supply about 2,500,000 liters per day to serve at least 68,000 residents," he said.

Eng Guni explained that Geuwasa is also implementing the Covid-19 funded water project, worth 486m/-, which involves building of a 150,000 liters water tank, which once completed will save at least 6,250 residents.

He made the statement over the weekend when presenting his report about the state of water supply to the Geita Town Council development committee.

Engineer Guni explained that currently the amount of water produced through existing sources is approximately 5,200,000 cubic liters per day while the council's daily demand is 18,885,000 cubic liters.

He said, so far Geuwasa has 2,435 cubic meters of water tanks built in different areas in Geita, with 57 water sub-centers connected to a 300 kms of a water pipeline network.

Geita TC Chairman, Mr Costantine Morandi, urged Geuwasa to consider implementing emergency water projects in the areas facing high shortages of water.

Geita TC Director, Ms Zahara Michuzi, pledged to control water crisis through effective project management and community participatory implementation projects

"Approximately, the Geita TC has a population of at least 371,655, with only 71 per cent equivalent to 192,875 residents assured of reliable water supply."