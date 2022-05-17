Nigeria: N80bn Fraud - EFCC Arrests Accountant-General of Federation, Ahmed Idris

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, arrested the Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris, in connection with alleged diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80 billion.

A statement by EFCC said, "Its verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities, using proxies, family members and close associates."

It further alleged that the funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.

The anti-graft agency stated that Idris was arrested after failing to honour invitations to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent acts.

Meanwhile, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Monday, sought the support and intervention of EFCC in curbing oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the zonal office of the EFCC in Port Harcourt, Chairman of IPMAN, Hon. Bello Binna, said the anti-graft agency remained the only body trusted to proffer solutions on issues of pipeline vandalism and oil theft in the Niger Delta.

"In the past, our efforts have been wasted, we were advised that the agency, which has the mandate to make our job effective, is the EFCC," he said.

Binna further said the association was more comfortable with the role of EFCC.

"We are here to collaborate with the agency, which we are more comfortable with, and we believe that with your support, our jobs will be easier," he added.

Responding, the zonal head of EFCC, Mr. Nwanneka Nwokike, said the agency was working tirelessly to put an end to the menace of illegal oil bunkering in the Niger Delta.

"I assure you that the EFCC has the desire to reduce, if not bring to an end, the menace of illegal oil bunkering," Nwokike said.

He stressed the need to educate the youth within the region on the ills of illegal oil bunkering.

"We will educate our youths on the dangers of this, which is part of our mandate, educating our youths on why they must leave these illegalities," he said. "We must all come together to see how we can tackle this menace. I want to assure you that we will work together," he added.