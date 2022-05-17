Rwanda: Peace Cup - Four Factors Which Will Decide Rayon, APR Clash

All roads lead to the Kigali stadium on Wednesday when APR takes on Rayon Sports in the second leg of the 2022 Peace Cup semifinals.

The first game between the two clubs last week ended in a goalless draw and on Wednesday, both teams will be hoping to go all out for a win with a place in the grand final at stake.

Certainly, Rayon Sports and APR FC are the two biggest teams in Rwanda and games between them always pull the masses as spectators are treated to good football.

The game on Wednesday which will be their fourth meeting this season with two of the matches ending in a barren draw promises to be a real battle with a lot at stake.

Times Sport takes a look at four factors which can decide the game in midweek.

Coach Adil Mohamed should play two upfront

Against Rayon in the first leg, Adil Mohamed played Yannick Bizimana upfront and the striker struggled for eighty minutes before making way for Yves Mugunga who was lively in the ten minutes he played.

Rayon's defence has looked shaky throughout this season and APR must capitalise on it like they did earlier on in the season when they won 2-1.

It will be prudent for the team if Yannick Bizimana starts from the bench with Yves Mugunga and Lague Byiringiro leading the attack.

Unlike Bizimana who remains static and operates as an old fashioned number 9, these two players are dynamic and have pace. They can strike from different angles and cause problems for the Rayon back four.

The Leandre Onana factor

If the Cameroonian attacker has fully recovered from the knock he got from the first leg then it is good news for Rayon as he was a torn in the flesh of the APR defenders before being subbed off.

Mael Dindjeke and Moussa Essenu have proven to be profligate as they squandered numerous chances in the first leg. If Onana plays full throttle, expect him to pull the magic.

Can APR bounce back after Kiyovu defeat

On Saturday, Kiyovu outplayed and defeated APR by two goals to one at the Kigali stadium in a game which can go all the way to have an influence on who wins the league title.

APR are facing old foes Rayon on Wednesday and the big question is if they will have the mental strength to recover from the defeat.

The midfield battle

The first leg saw Bonheur Mugisha and Djabel Manishimwe battling the likes of Kevin Muhire and Blaise Nishimwe for supremacy in the middle of the pitch.

Both pairs had a fantastic game and created a lot of chances for the strikers who spoilt them all. Any of the aforementioned players can singlehandedly decide the outcome of the tie with just one moment of brilliance.