Ghana: Major Mahama Murder Case - A-G Closes Case Against 14 Accused

THE Department of Attorney General (AG) yesterday closed its case against 14 persons being prosecuted for the alleged murder of the late Major Maxwell Mahama, at Denkyira-Obuasi, in the Central Region.

The late army officer was allegedly killed by some residents of Denkyira-Obuasi during a morning health walk, in 2017.

Following his death, 53 people were arrested out of who 14 were screened to stand trial. The accused pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit crime and murder.

The trial was put on hold in 2020, because the trial judge, Justice MariamaOwusu, was a panel member of the 2020 election petition, at the Supreme Court.

Counsel for accused had served notice of their intention to file submissions of no case to answer.

A submission of no case is basically an application made by defendant lawyers asking a trial court for the acquittal of their client(s) without the accused persons having to present a defence.

The case has been adjourned to May 30, 2022.

The late Major Mahama was on duty at Denkyira-Obuasi, when on May 29, 2017, some residents allegedly mistook him for an armed robber and lynched him.The mob had ignored his persistent plea that he was an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The accused are William Baah, an Assembly member of DenkyiraObuasi, Bernard Asamoah alias Daddy, Kofi Nyamea.k.a Abortion, AkwasiBoah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph AppiahKubi, Michael Anim and Bismarck Donkor.

Others are John Bosie, AkwasiBaah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.