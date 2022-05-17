Ghana: Court Remands Alleged Girlfriend Killer

17 May 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David Yarboi-Tetteh

Cape Coast — The District Court in Cape Coast has remanded the boyfriend of Nana Ama Clark, 24, who was found dead at the road side of OLA Estate near the OLA College of Education, Cape Coast, into police custody.

The court presided over by Mrs Bernice Ackom adjourned the case to May 31.

The plea of Nicholas AtoBronk Taylor, the boyfriend, was not taken when the case was called at the Court, but he was charged with the offence of murder.

The police arrested accused following the murder of Nana Clark, who was a level-300 student of the Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU).

The body was found by some residents who informed the police about the tragic event.

According to the police, the student was found lying naked with her private part 'vagina' cut off and bruises on the body.The body had deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital mortuary pending further investigation.

