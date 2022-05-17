Somalia: PM Abiy Ahmed Extends Best Wishes for President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has congratulated President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on his re-election as leader of the Republic of Somalia.

"I would like to congratulate former President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on being re-elected as the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia. I look forward to working closely with you on common bilateral and regional interests." The Prime Minister said.

Somali legislators have elected former leader Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as the country's next president, following a long-overdue election on Sunday.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who served as Somalia's president between 2012 and 2017, won the contest in the capital, Mogadishu.

After a marathon poll, involving 36 candidates, that was broadcast live on state TV, parliamentary officials counted more than 165 votes in favour of former President Mohamud, more than the number required to defeat incumbent President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed.