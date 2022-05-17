Somalia: UN Congratulates Hassan Sheikh On His Election Victory

The UN mission in Somalia congratulated Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on his election as the country's tenth president, and looks forward to working with him and his team to advance national priorities, such as peace, security, and stability, in the coming years.

UNSOM expressed appreciation to the outgoing President for honoring the Somali tradition of immediately accepting the election results and pledging support to his successor.

The UN praised Somalia's parliamentary Speakers and Deputy Speakers, presidential election organizing committee, parliamentary staff, Somali security forces, and ATMIS

for ensuring the orderly, peaceful, and secure presidential election.