Gambia: WHIPSO Gives Out Over 2500 Rice Packages As Charity

16 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Sulayman Waan

World Helping Initial Project Support Organization (WHIPSO), a charitable foundation that is rethinking humanitarian aid and dedicated to making a difference in the world on Koriteh day gave out 2500 packages of 10kg rice to the community of Sotokoto, Tipper Garage and Serrekunda as part of their 'Zakatul Fitr' charity to needy families.

WHIPSO foundation was founded in Germany in 2018 with the aim to benefit everyone, everywhere regardless of ethnicity, gender, political beliefs, or religion. To achieve this goal, the foundation offers help to the suffering and needy all over the world.

Muhammed Nyan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WHIPSO Gambia said, in their quest to support vulnerable families within the country and beyond, underprivileged families and disabled persons also benefited from the humanitarian gesture. He added that beneficiaries were highly grateful and offered prayers to the entire WHIPSO team.

"The routine of such humanitarian gestures continued to the vicinities of Westfield and Pipeline Central Mosque respectively. In these jurisdictions, a large crowd benefited. We were not able to complete the humanitarian gesture in a day due to the huge number of people that were found on the ground. Therefore, the hospitable and kind exercise continued for the second and third rounds," according to him.

Mr. Nyan reiterated that the foundation is also committed to distributing another 625 rice packages of 10kg to families that deserve the support.

He continued that through their developmental projects, they want to offer long-term prospects to people with the creation of alternative sources of income and qualification measures by opening vocational schools, promoting economic independence, and enabling them to help themselves.

Fatou Jawara, a beneficiary thanked WHIPSO for their timely intervention and urged them to continue the support.

WHIPSO's projects include capacity building training, investment in agriculture, environmental protection, medical and water supply.

