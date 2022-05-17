Gambia: UNICEF Supports Labour Department With IT Equipment

UNICEF last Wednesday officially handed over 'UNICEF support IT equipment' to the Department of Labour for its child labor unit at a ceremony held at Labour Department office along Kairaba Avenue. The equipment included 5 printers, 5 laptops and 5 sets of cartridges.

In his remarks on behalf of UNICEF Country Representative, Eustace Cassell, Child Protection Specialist at UNICEF said the partnership between UNICEF and the Department of Labour is growing from strength to strength and they hope that it will continue because the issue of child labour in the country is on the increase and something has to be done to make sure strategies and actions are taken to curb the problem.

He added that, child labor is part of the overall child protection system and as such they are concerned that something is done to improve upon what is going on in terms of children having to work especially in the worse forms of child labour in the country.

Mr. Cassell said they hope the equipment would help continue the journey of strengthening work related to child labour.

Nyallow Barrow, Commissioner of Labour at the Department of Labour thanked UNICEF on behalf of the department for the equipment he said, they badly needed. He added that the generosity was not first of its kind, saying they would make best use of the donated equipment to ensure the child unit is strengthened.

He noted that the unit was dormant but since UNICEF started supporting them three years ago, there is a lot of improvement.

Mr. Barrow also assured donors that they will put the equipment into good use, adding that, their plan is to open offices across the country to combat child labour.

