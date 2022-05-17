South Africa: MEC Madoda Sambatha Tables North West Health Budget Vote

press release

MEC Sambatha to table departmental budget vote

The North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha alongside MECs for the provincial departments of Education, Social Development and Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation will table their departmental budget votes at the North West Provincial Legislature on Tuesday, 17 May 2022. Proceedings are scheduled to commence at 9am till 14:00 with MEC Sambatha presenting his departmental budget at 12:00.

Journalists who wish to attend the proceedings at the NW Provincial Legislature are advised to dress in line with the decorum of the house as casual clothing and shoes are not permitted in the chamber.

The Department of Health budget vote proceedings will be broadcasted on both the NW Department of Health and NW Provincial legislature Facebook pages.