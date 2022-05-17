South Africa: NICD Reports More Than 4 300 New Covid-19 Cases

16 May 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported that at least 4 344 new COVID-19 cases have been detected over the past 24 hour reporting period.

This represents a positivity rate of some 20.34% and brings the cumulative number of infections to at least 3 891 793.

The provincial breakdown of new cases is as follows:

Gauteng new cases 1 897;

Western Cape in second with at least 884;

Some 839 new cases have been reported in KwaZulu-Natal;

The Free State reports 188 new cases;

The Eastern Cape has 162 new cases;

In Mpumalanga, some 124 new cases have been recorded;

At least 113 more new cases are reported in the North West;

The Northern Cape reported some 111 new cases; and

Limpopo reported the least new cases at 26.

Two more deaths as a result of COVID-19 infection have been reported bringing the cumulative total to some 100 755.

Meanwhile, the National Health Department reports that 3 638 more COVID-19 vaccines were administered over the past 24 hours.

Some 35 441 399 jabs have been administered since the rollout of the vaccine began.

