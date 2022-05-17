South Africa: Employment and Labour Engages Stakeholders On Draft National Labour Migration Policy and Employment Services Bill, 19 May

press release

The Department of Employment and Labour in Mpumalanga Province is inviting stakeholders to make inputs on the draft national labour migration policy (NLMP) and employment service (ES) Bill.

Expected to attend the consultative workshop are: Government Departments, State Owned Companies, social partners, municipalities, religious sector, traditional leaders, research and academic institutions, international organisations, Non-Government Organisations, and Constitutional institutions.

The workshop follows the release on 28 February 2022 of the draft National Labour Migration Policy and the Employment Services Bill by the Department of Employment and Labour's Public Employment Services (PES) branch in partnership with the Employment Services Board.

The workshop is part of a series of national workshops being held to ensure that the public or stakeholders are sufficiently consulted and provided an opportunity to make inputs on the draft bill and policy as well as seek clarity where necessary. The national consultative series is intended to improve the Governance and Management of Labour Migration in South Africa.

The NLMP has been designed to achieve the following:

Document current challenges on the basis of evidence;

Adopt guiding principles rooted in South Africa's core values and international commitments;

Identify national strategic priorities at the intersection of national interests and guiding principles;

Propose sustainable intervention methods; monitoring and implementation mechanisms.

The rationale of the consultation process is also to conduct advocacy sessions on the draft Employment Services Amendment Bill and National Labour Migration Policy, so as to ensure that the public is sufficiently consulted and to enable the Employment Services Board to adequately advise the Minister.

The Employment Services Board exists to advocate for the Employment Services Act. ESA is a legislation that provide for public employment services through the establishment of schemes to promote the employment of young work seekers and other vulnerable persons; provide for schemes to assist employees in distressed companies to retain employment; facilitate the employment of foreign nationals in a manner that is consistent with the objects of this Act and the Immigration Act; provide for the registration and regulation of private employment agencies; provide for the establishment of Productivity South Africa; to provide for the establishment of Supported Employment Enterprises; to provide for transitional provisions; and to provide for matters connected therewith.

Documents on the call for inputs are available on the website at www.labour.gov.za and the inputs to the policy documents can be sent to: NLMP@labour.gov.za

Those interested in attending can confirm attendance on or before 18 May 2022 to email address:

Nomsa.Mashaba@labour.gov.za or 082 888 8077 and Mpumi.Sibiya@labour.gov.za 066 303 9181.