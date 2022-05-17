Somalia: UN Chief Welcomes Somalia's Peaceful Presidential Elections

General Assembly of the United Nations
Parliament has reelected former President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (file photo).
17 May 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed Somalia's peaceful presidential elections and congratulated Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on his election as the country's 10th federal President.

Guterres on Monday welcome presidential elections held in Somalia on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Through a statement, the UN chief commended outgoing President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo for "immediately accepting the results and expressing support to his successor".

Guterres also expressed his hope that the new President would move swiftly "to form an inclusive cabinet," and that the new government and federal member states would work closely together "to advance critical national priorities and address the challenges Somalia faces".

The top UN official reiterated the continued support of the UN to the government and people of Somalia and looked forward to continuing to closely work with the new administration to advance Somalia's state-building agenda and address the dire humanitarian situation in the country.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X