Nigeria: Abuja Authorities to Prosecute Persons Engaged in Roadside Trading, Indiscriminate Refuse Dumping

17 May 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) has reiterated its commitment to prosecuting persons engaged in roadside trading, indiscriminate dumping of refuse, and other illegal activities in the FCT.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of the board, Braimah Osilama.

According to Mr Osilama, the board has laws which prohibit farming and trading on the roadside, indiscriminate dumping of refuse as well as other illegal activities in the FCT.

He said that community leaders in the FCT were all aware of the laws.

The director said that the board had embarked on advocacy visits to community leaders in various FCT communities such as Lugbe, Karimajiji, Sauka, and Ariport Road.

He said the visits would provide the opportunity to interact with the community leaders on the issues at stake.

Mr Osilama described the visits as a strategic step of the FCT administration towards getting the message across to the grassroots and communicating government's stance of zero tolerance for such activities in the areas.

He said the essence of the advocacy would help remind the people of the need to discontinue the unwholesome practices.

"As a responsible and responsive government, we will keep interacting with the people once in a while.

"We had fruitful discussions with the community leaders," he said.

Mr Osilama, however, said the community leaders agreed to provide dump sites in order to present a healthy and cleaner environment in the FCT.

The board quoted the District Head of Lugbe-Garki Chiefdom, Salihu Gode, as saying that the advocacy visit would encourage the residents to desist from practices that would pollute the environment.

