Zimbabwe: Government Pleas for EU Support in Once-Off Ivory Sale Fall On Deaf Ears

17 May 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

GOVERNMENT's passionate plea for the European Union's (EU) corporations in its lobby for the removal of trade ban in wildlife products has fallen on deaf ears after the EU maintained it will only cooperate with existing international laws.

EU ambassadors, represented by Niculin Jager of Switzerland at a tour of ivory stockpile, said the prohibition was meant to curb criminal syndicates.

Zimparks director Fulton Mangwanya said the country is currently sitting on an ivory stockpile worth over US$600 million due to the ban on trade, enforced by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).

"We are sitting on around 130 tonnes of ivory which is traceable, we also have about 67 tonnes of rhino horn, and we are talking of a total of about US$600 million.

"The burden of managing a stockpile that we cannot derive economic value or plough it back into the communities and conservation of the same species is quite a great pain to us," Mangwanya said.

He added: "We kindly request the support of EU for Zimbabwe to be allowed a once off sale of our national ivory stock."

"Without an ivory legal market, we might end up not recovering ivory from natural nutrition protected areas or even investigating to arrest and prosecute anyone with ivory outside the protected areas and that will be a disaster to the international community and add to the extinction of the same elephants that we are trying to defend."

However, Jager said the issue is international and there is need to cooperate with international laws.

"Conservation and prevention of illegal wildlife trade is an international issue because of the involvement of criminal syndicates in illegal wildlife trade hence there is need to strengthen international cooperation," he said.

Zimbabwe has a carrying capacity of about 55 000 elephants but the population has doubled.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X