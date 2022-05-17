Zimbabwe: Foreign Purchases Surge to 9,5 Percent On the ZSE

17 May 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

The proportion of foreign purchases on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) rose to 9,5% signifying good returns on the local bourse as all the ten indices recorded growth, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) latest data has reviewed.

The report which covers the period of March 2022 says the proportion of foreign purchases to the value of shares traded increased to 9,5 %, during the month under analysis, compared to 8,25% recorded in February 2022.

"The net foreign position improved to a surplus of ZW$40.92 million in March 2022, from a deficit of ZW$162.50 million recorded in the previous month.

"During the month under review, the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) was characterised by bullish sentiment. Consequently, all the major indices registered gains," said RBZ.

During the month, the all share, Top 10, Top 15 and Medium Cap indices increased by over 5% each across the indices.

The resources index also rose by 21,39%, to close at 11 289,34 points in March 2022, from 9 300,03 points recorded in February 2022.

The cumulative volumes of shares traded on the ZSE however declined by 24,64% to 117,82 million shares, compared to 203,63 million shares traded in February 2022.

Despite the decline in the volume of shares traded, the value of the shares rose by 2,59% to ZW$8,19 billion.

Analysing the statistics, top economist, Doctor Prosper Chitambara said the developments signifies that the ZSE continues to be highly profitable.

"The trends are that locals are actively involved in purchases at the local bourse as a way of hedging against inflation while foreigners are also attracted to the market because of good returns.

"Going forward this simply shows that the market has the potential to attract more investment depending on the policy makers' willingness to address the country's risk factors," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X