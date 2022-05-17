Rwanda: Volleyball League Set to Start on July 16

The 2022 men and women volleyball league championship will kick-off on July 16, the volleyball governing body (FRVB) has said.

The start date was agreed upon in an extraordinary general assembly which was held over the weekend at Hilltop hotel.

Both the men and women leagues will have eight teams each.

"The league will kick-off on July 16 for both the women and men's divisions," Gertrude Kubwimana, the Technical Director at FRVB said.

The plan is for the league to conclude in October, but there will be other tournaments in between that include: Liberation Day and Genocide Memorial Tournament (GMT).

The eight men's clubs include defending champions Gisagara VC, Union Volleyball Club (UVC), Rwanda Energy Group VC (REG),Kirehe VC, IPRC Ngoma , APR VC, IPRC Musanze and Kigali Volleyball Club (KVC).

The women's league will bring together APR VC, Union Volleyball Club (UVC), Rwanda Revenue Authority VC (RRA), IPRC Kigali, Ruhango VC, IPRC Huye, Kigali Volleyball Club (KVC) and GS St Aloys.