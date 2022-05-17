Rwanda: Officials Discuss Corruption, Service Delivery at National Security Meeting

Corruption, human security and poor service delivery are some of the issues that have been tabled during the national security meeting, which has been held today May 16, at the Rwanda National Police Headquarters.

Other issues such as misunderstanding between citizens and security organs were also discussed.

The national security meeting sits again after two years. It has been on hold because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It brought together local government entities, various ministries and security agencies where they discussed strategies to address social issues in Rwanda.

In his opening remarks, the Minister of Local Government, Jean-Marie Vianney Gatabazi said that it was essential for the meeting to be held in order to address impeding issues.

Delegates during the national security meeting, which has been held today May 16, at the Rwanda National Police Headquarters. All Photos by Dan Nsengiyumva

"Since COVID-19 has eased, all thanks to the efforts of the country's leadership, we have found it necessary to sit down and look at our security situation, see where there are problems and find solutions through partnership," he said.

He thanked all the security agencies for their day-to-day work in regards to the security of Rwandans in general.

Jean Bosco Kabera, the spokesperson of Rwanda National Police said that this is a very important meeting because it brings central governance, and security organs to discuss together the security statutes and human security among other things.

Public and Security services officials during the meeting in Kigali on May 16.

Kabera said that the report will be shared to look at the status of security in Rwanda.

"Even if the security is thriving, it is essential to sit and analyse it and what should be improved," he said.

He added that they also were to tackle security during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) which is happening next month, and that roads to be used will be communicated by RNP.

Jean Bosco Kabera, the spokesperson of Rwanda National Police speaks to the media (Photo by Dan Nsengiyumva