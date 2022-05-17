Nigeria: 2023 - Presidential Aspirant Promises to Save Nigeria From Total Collapse

A presidential aspirant on the platform of Action Alliance, AA, Samson Odupitan, Monday assured Nigerians that he can fix the country from total collapse if elected president in 2023.

Chief Odupitan said this after submitting the nomination and expression of interest forms of the AA in Abuja.

He also bought the House of Assembly ticket for all female aspirants across the 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory.

He pledged to reduce the cost of governance and electioneering campaigns to make sure ordinary people can represent the interest of their people.

"I have the key to fix this nation, I have the key to fix this country in terms of insecurity, financial making, how to manage the resources available," he said.

Speaking on what would make his government different from others, he explained that "community and grassroots programs because we want to make the community take the decision and we would work with them accordingly."

He vowed that each community in Nigeria would benefit from his government.

"In my administration, the budget would be done in such a way that it would benefit the masses because I will make them my topmost priority.

"Is not what I wish to do for the community, but it is what the community wants us to do for them. My input would be there but the communities input should be our topmost priority," he said.

Odupitan promised that his administration would rejuvenate the Ministry of Science and Technology in such a way that Nigeria would not import toothpicks, and spinners, saying that if the Ministry was in the right place, it would create job opportunities for youths.

One of the beneficiaries, Rose James Jacob who is vying for the House Assembly seat in Rivers State appreciated the AA presidential aspirant, saying that she can deliver cum 2023 general elections.

