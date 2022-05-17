Nigeria: Sahara's Subsidiary, Asharami Synergy, Targets 30 Percent Aviation Fuel Market Share

Asharami Synergy Limited, a Sahara Group Downstream Company, said it was investing in technology and innovative solutions to enhance its capacity and achieve 30 per cent market share of Nigeria's Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK) commonly known as aviation fuel, in the coming years.

The company, which is Nigeria's first independent aviation fuel marketer, currently controls about 25 percent market share in the industry, operating as the preferred aviation fuel market for local and international airlines.

The Head, Sahara Downstream Business, Mr. Foluso Sobanjo, revealed the company's plan at a briefing in Lagos, saying investments in infrastructure, human capital transformation, quality, health, safety, and environmental sustainability continue to drive service excellence in the organisation.

He said Asharami Synergy would leverage its technology driven supply chain efficiency across the downstream value chain to deliver distinctive value and innovative solutions in the market.

"We have been at the forefront of oil and gas enterprise in the West African region for over twenty years. Asharami Synergy has a formidable presence in the sector, providing best-in-class fuel procurement and distribution solutions by utilizing innovative technology and improved efficiency across the downstream supply chain. Our quest for increased market share is borne out of our commitment to transforming the sector and spurring economic development," Sobanjo said.

Operating in four in African countries with a combined storage capacity of 81 million litres of aviation fuel, the company has over 30 million litres storage capacity for ATK across various locations in Nigeria as well as a fleet of ultramodern bowsers spread across various locations, fueling the development and growth of the national and sub-regional economy by providing seamless access to safe and reliable ATK.

Sobanjo said "safety first and always" is the mantra that drives operstions in Asharami Synergy, a development that has earned the company multiple International Standard Organisation certifications.

He said being a strategic partner of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) gives the marketing firm a global credibility that is driven by a statutory self-responsibility that propels its business operations in compliance with the highest global standards.

"Asharami Synergy has several ISO certifications; ISO 9001:2015 (Quality), ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental) and ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health and Safety). This reinforces our commitment to bringing energy to life responsibly in all our operations. Our mantra is to Safety First, Safety Always, ensuring that the health and safety of our employees and other stakeholders remains top priority in all business operations," he added.