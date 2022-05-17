Rwanda: Gisagara Wins Bronze at African Volleyball Club Champs

16 May 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Gisagara Volleyball Club finished their campaign at the 2022 men's African Volleyball Club Championship in Tunis, Tunisia, on an impressive note after grabbing a third place finish with victory over Port Douala of Cameroon by three sets to one.

The team won a bronze medal, the first ever won by a Rwandan club in the country's volleyball history.

The Southern Province-based club lost the opening set to the Cameroonians by 18-25 but quickly bounced back to win three consecutive sets on 25-23, 25-18 and 25-18 in third place.

A third place finish was the least Fidèle Nyirimana's team could do after they lost to Tunisian volleyball giants Esperance de Tunis by 3-0 sets in the semi-finals.

After Monday' victory, Nyirimana told Times Sport in a telephone interview that, "It has been a big challenge for the team. It was really a good competition for them to learn more from elite clubs. History is made and this is our volleyball," he said.

