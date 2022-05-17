Nigeria: Many Feared Dead, As Explosion Rocks Kano

Wikipedia
Kano State.
17 May 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bashir Bello, Kano

A bomb explosion, on Tuesday morning, rocked Sabon Gari, Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State.

The explosion went off at a school in Aba Road, leaving parents running helter-skelter to pick their children.

An eyewitness account in a video going viral said the blast was by a suicide bomber.

Information were still sketchy as at the time of filling in this report.

Effort to get the Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, proved abortive as he didn't respond to calls put across to his phone.

Meanwhile, authorities were yet to officially issued any statement confirming the incident.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X