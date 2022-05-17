Mauritius: Minister Hurreeram Meets Finance Minister in the Context of 2022-2023 Budget Preparation

press release

The Minister of National Infrastructure and Community Development, Mr Mahendranuth Sharma Hurreeram, met with the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, for the policy dialogue in the context of the preparation of the 2022 - 2023 Budget, yesterday, in Port Louis.

In a statement after the meeting, Minister Hurreeram highlighted the importance of the construction industry for economic recovery, particularly with the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

According to Mr Hurreeram, discussions with the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development also focussed on the various road infrastructure and drain projects.

The Minister indicated that with the upcoming Land Drainage Master Plan and the impacts of climate change, urgent measures would be required to protect the population.