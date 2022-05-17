Mauritius: Policy Dialogue Meeting - Government Targets 1million Tourist Arrival By End 2022 and 12 000 Social Housing Units

press release

The target of the Government for the tourism sector is to reach at least one million of tourist arrivals by end of this year and welcome some 1.3 million tourists by June 2023. On the social plan, in a bid to provide decent housing to citizens, the construction of 12 000 social housing units will kickstart soon.

The above statement was made by the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Housing and Land Use Planning and Minister of Tourism, Mr Louis Steven Obeegadoo, this evening, following the policy dialogue meeting with the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, in Port Louis.

The objective of the meeting was to discuss proposals on the economic and social front in view of the forthcoming 2022-2023 budget.

The Deputy Prime Minister observed that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the tourism sector can be leveraged to contribute to give a boost to the economy. The number of tourist arrivals, he said, is key to determining the ability of the Government to propel further development in the country and protect those at the bottom of the social ladder.

Discussions also focused on the strategy and assistance to be provided through budgetary measures for the tourism sector to flourish. The Ministry of Tourism and the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority is working hand in hand to effectively promote Mauritius as an attractive touristic destination in a bid to increase the number of tourists in the country, he added.

As regards Government's endeavours on the social plan, Deputy Prime Minister Obeegadoo, recalled that the construction of the 12 000 social housing units, announced in previous budgets, was delayed due to the COVID-19 situation. To this end, he stated that construction will start soon and that 2023 will be a crucial year for the National Social Living Development Ltd and the National Housing Development Co Ltd projects.

The Deputy Prime Minister underlined that the policy dialogue with the Finance Minister was fruitful in urging accelerated efforts for the realisation of social housing projects.