Kenya: Hilton to Open New Hotel in Nairobi

Nairobi — Hilton has affirmed its commitment to the Kenyan hospitality market with the announcement of Kwetu Nairobi, Curio Collection by Hilton which is expected to open in late 2022.

Located at the junction of Peponi Road and Kitisuru Road in the Westlands Business District - Kwetu Nairobi will offer 100 guest rooms across five distinct buildings.

The announcement comes even as Hilton announced the closure of the historic Hilton Nairobi at the end of this year.

"I am delighted to announce the upcoming opening of Kwetu Nairobi, Curio Collection by Hilton as we gear up for the East African Property Investment Summit and reaffirm our commitment to Kenya and East Africa more broadly. This incredible new hotel will set the standard for upscale hotels in Nairobi as part of our Curio Collection by Hilton brand," said Andrew McLachlan, Managing Director, Development, sub-Saharan Africa.

The hotel will feature stylish boutique interiors as well as several dining venues, bars and ten meeting rooms.

Once opened Kwetu Nairobi, Curio Collection by Hilton will join DoubleTree by Hilton Nairobi Hurlingham and Hilton Garden Inn Nairobi Airport and will create approximately 110 local jobs.