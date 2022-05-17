Zimbabwe: Naaz Hopeful Mpofu's Appeal Will Be Successful

Long distance runner Isaac Mpofu, who was disqualified a week ago at the Durban International Marathon in South Africa, is anxiously waiting for the verdict on the race.

Mpofu won the race on May 8 in South Africa but was unfortunately disqualified for failing to wear a second bib at the back displaying a second licence number.

The National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe have since appealed to Athletics South Africa who disqualified the long-distance runner, despite romping home in 2 hours 10 minutes 4 seconds.

The qualifying time for the men's World Athletics Championships that will take place in Oregon, United States, is 2 hours 11 minutes 30 seconds.

And this means the Zimbabwean athlete had secured qualification.

But his participation at the global meet hangs in the balance if ASA doesn't reverse its decision.

NAAZ president, Tendai Tagara, said they are still waiting for the verdict from the neighbouring federation.

Tagara said they just want ASA to give Mpofu his time so that he is able to compete at the World Championships in Oregon.

The seasoned administrator said they will engage World Athletics if they fail to get any joy from ASA.

Mpofu has already forfeited the prize money of R50 000 which he was supposed to win. But the local federation and the athlete are now more concerned about the global meet qualification.

Meanwhile, the local athletes that were in Francistown for the Botswana National Championships over the weekend failed to secure qualification times for the World Championships.

The runners still have one window left at the National Championships that will be held in Bulawayo on May 28.