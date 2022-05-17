Namibia: Gunners Set the Pace

MIGHTY Gunners continued to set the pace in the MTC Namibia Netball Premier League after recording two comfortable victories over the weekend.

In the Otjiwarongo derby at the Mokati Stadium on Friday, they beat Otjozondjupa Nampol 57-44, while they beat Grootfontein 46-23 at the same venue on Sunday.

On Friday, they took the lead from the start, going ahead 14-10 at the end of the first quarter and 29-21 by half-time.

They continued to pull ahead to 44-32 by the third quarter, before closing out a comfortable 13-point victory against their Otjiwarongo neighbours.

On Sunday they were also in control from the start, and led 11-5, 22-11 and 35-18 after the first three quarters, before romping to a 23-point victory.

The defending champions, Namibia Correctional Services, are three points behind on 19, after also recording two victories.

On Saturday they beat arch-rivals Tigers 38-33 in a hard-fought encounter that could have gone either way.

NCS led 9-8 by the end of the first quarter and 18-17 at half-time. There was still only one point in it by the end of the third quarter, with NCS leading 28-27, but they pulled away in the fourth quarter to win by five points.

On Sunday they had an easier time against Afrocat Lions, winning the match 37-28, after leading 12-7, 21-12 and 29-21 at the end of the first three quarters.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Otjozondjupa Nampol follow NCS in third place on 17 points, after beating Grootfontein 58-27 on Saturday.

Otjo Nampol held a narrow 11-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, but then pulled away to lead 29-17 and 41-24 by the second and third quarters.

Tigers and Namibian Navy both follow on 16 points each, although Tigers have a better points aggregate.

On Friday, they beat Afrocat Lions 47-38, after leading 15-7, 26-16 and 38-26 after the first three quarters.

Namibian Navy recorded two comfortable victories against their coastal neighbours Blue Waters and Eleven Arrows on Saturday.

They beat Arrows 58-22 after leading 18-4, 29-12 and 45-14 at the end of the first three quarters, while they beat Blue Waters 51-22 after leading 13-6, 26-10 and 39-17 at the end of the first three quarters.

The rest of the weekend's results were as follows:

Young Stars 46-43 Northern Fly Ballers; Rebels 42-35 Young Stars; Blue Waters 38-35 Eleven Arrows; and Rebels 51-34 Northern Fly Ballers.