Namibia: Saints, Old Boys Pull Further Away

SAINTS and Windhoek Old Boys both recorded comfortable victories in the Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey Men's Premier League to open up a big gap over the rest of the field.

Last Wednesday, Saints beat School of Excellence 6-0, while Old Boys beat Wanderers 7-4 the next day to still stay within striking distance of Saints at the top of the log.

School of Excellence, with captain Delron Handura in fine form, gave a good account of themselves but they could not break Saints' defence, while Saints took the chances that came their way.

After squandering two early short corner opportunities, Saints took the lead when Owen Hatton launched an attack down the right wing and crossed to Christiaan du Raan who steered the ball into the net.

School of Excellence missed an opportunity to equalise from a short corner and Saints went further ahead through a great goal by Aiden Landry who deflected a cross by Gerhard Myburgh high into the net.

SoE came back strongly in the third quarter with their captain Delron Handura launching several attacks, but Saints' defence stood firm, while their goalie Richter van Rooyen also pulled off some fine saves.

Saints, however, weathered the onslaught and went 3-0 ahead when Chase Landry finished off a counter-attack launched by Hatton.

SoE had more opportunities from short corners in the final quarter, but failed to convert them, while Saints took their chances, scoring three more goals to run out comfortable winners.

Aiden Landry finished off a counterattack and then barely a minute later added a fine solo goal to put Saints 5-0 up, while Hatton added a sixth goal from a short corner in the final minute to wrap up a comprehensive win.

On Thursday, Old Boys beat Wanderers 7-4 after leading 6-2 at half time.

Jack Fourie put Old Boys ahead with a field goal after three minutes, but Tiaan Grobler equalised for Wanderers from a short corner at the end of the first quarter.

Old Boys however piled on the pressure and captain Ernest Jacobs took centre stage with three goals in three minutes - two from short corners - to put Old Boys firmly in charge.

Wanderers replied with a field goal by Brandon Lensen but two more field goals by Jandre Smit and Dian La Cock put Old Boys in control, leading 6-2 at the half time break.

Matu Kavikairiua put Old Boys 7-2 ahead in the third quarter, but Wanderers fought back well, scoring two field goals by Travis Mays and Tiaan Grobler to make the final score 7-4.

Saints are now well ahead on the top of the log with 19 points from six matches, but Old Boys are still within striking distance. They are on 11 points from four matches and if they win their two matches in hand with bonus points, they can also move up to 19 points.

The rest of the field is however way behind, with SoE on four points, DTS on three and Wanderers on two points.

In the Women's Premier League, the defending champions DTS still lead the log, but Saints moved closer after a comfortable 7-0 victory against Wanderers.

Azaylee Philander gave Saints an early lead from a short corner, but Wanderers managed to keep them at bay for the rest of the first quarter.

Saints however dominated possession and their pressure told in the second quarter as two goals by Sascha Brinkmann and another by Sunelle Ludwig gave them a comfortable 4-0 lead at half time.

Azaylee Philander added her second from a short corner in the third quarter, while two goals by Gina Olles in the final quarter completed a comfortable win for Saints, who now move up to 19 points from six matches - three behind log leaders DTS.

The rest of the field is well behind, with Old Boys third on four points, followed by Saints II and Wanderers on two points each.