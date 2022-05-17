Tanzania: Geita Region Spends 3.1bn/ - On Constructing Livestock Auction

GEITA region has spent 3.1bn/- so far to complete the first phase of construction of a modern livestock auction market at Buzilayombo Village in Chato District in the region.

The project is being implemented at a total budget of 4.8bn/- by contractors-the National Housing Corporation (NHC) and the Tanzania Building Agency (TBA). That was stated over the weekend by Geita Regional Commissioner, Ms Rosemary Senyamule, on her official visit to the project which was officially launched in 2020.

She said out of the total amount, about 900m/- has been provided by the Sixth Government Phase, under President Samia Suluhu Hassan in the current financial year, aimed at developing and completing the project. "This project, once fully completed, will boost more livestock businesses... the project is good and looks interesting, what is needed now is setting up work plans, we have no reason to delay," she said.

"Let's make sure that we appropriately use this huge and costly government investment, because we no longer want to see people continue running livestock trade in the wrong places," she insisted.

Chato District Livestock and Fisheries Head of Department, Dr Elfas Msenya said the auction is expected to host about 700 to 1000 herds of cattle and 400 to 500 goats per day.

"The special auction day will be on Saturday every week and the council will charge 1000/- for a cow, and 500/- for a goat whereas central government levies will be 6000/- per a cow and 1500/- per a goat," Dr Msenya added.

Reached for a comment, a resident of Buzilayombo village, Mr Mbaruku Hamza, acknowledged that the auction is going to open doors for livestock business opportunities for Chato and Geita pastoralists and in turn raise the livelihoods of the people.