Tanzania: Dar, AfDB Sign 290.7bn/ - Loan for Water Project in Dodoma

THE government has signed a loan agreement of 125.2 million US Dollars (about 290.7bn/-) from the African Development Bank (AfDB) to support a clean water project and sanitation services in the capital city Dodoma.

This was revealed by the Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba during a meeting with AfDB county manager, Dr Patricia Laverly in Dar es Salaam yesterday, expressing government's gratitude to the Bank for the crucial support.

Dr Mwigulu said the project is envisaged to serve the growing population of Dodoma capital city with clean and sustain productive infrastructures, reliable access to energy, strengthening the business and investment enabling environment as well as education and training systems.

Dr Mwigulu said that the overall development objective of the Dodoma Resilient and Sustainable Water Development and Sanitation Programme is to improve and expand water supply for domestic and industrial use, sanitation services, food and nutrition.

"Specifically, the programme aims to construct water storage and treatment facilities and prepare transmission and distribution systems to meet the current and future water demand for supply, sanitation, irrigation, fisheries and industrial use.

In doing so, the project will contribute to our country's social and economic development by providing Dodoma city with sustainable water supply hence reducing travel time in search for water," he said.

He assured AfDB Country Manager, Dr Laverly that the implementation of the project will be completed in five years and will involve the construction of a 32-metre high Farkwa Dam.

"Let me conclude by re-affirming the commitment of the government to continue working closely with the Bank to strengthen our development cooperation," said Dr Mwigulu.

The implementation of the project will be completed in five years and will involve construction of a 32-metre high Farkwa Dam, which impound raw water (with the volume of 470 cubic metre); construction of a 128,000 cubic metre per day Water Treatment Plant; conveyance systems to Dodoma City, Bahi and Chamwino Towns, wastewater treatment and sanitation facilities, fisheries development; and Catchment project and management and capacity development.