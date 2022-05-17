Zimbabwe: Warrant of Arrest for Witness in Mamombe, Chimbiri Case Cancelled

17 May 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

THE State witness in the matter in which CCC members Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri are charged with faking abductions sometime in May 2020 was not in wilful default when she failed to attend court for the hearing on two occasions the court today.

Constable Venancia Muchenje was not feeling well on the two occasions she failed to attend court.

Cst Muchenje told the court during a default enquiry that she was admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals after undergoing an operation on April 13 this year.

Cst Muchenje also admitted receiving calls from the State inviting her to attend court, but she was not fit to stand trial.

Chief Magistrate Mrs Faith Mushure believed her explanation and cancelled her arrest warrant, which she issued after she failed to attend court.

Cst Muchenje will be cross-examined by Mamombe and Chimbiri's lawyers when the trial continues today.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X