Kenya: We Played Your Song Because We Love Your Work, ODM Responds to Sauti Sol

17 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Orange Democratic Movement party (ODM) has told Kenyan band Sauti Sol that they played their 'Extravaganza' song at the running unveiling ceremony because they love their music.

Responding to the band which has threatened to sue Azimio coalition over copyright infringement, ODM said they didn't have any ill intention adding that it was out of love and appreciation of their work.

"We would like to assure our celebrated musical team@sautisol that we love them & appreciate their music so much.The group has carried our country's flag so high in international fora and every Kenyan appreciates this. Playing their song yesterday was a show of love for their work," ODM stated.

Sauti Sol's management on Monday accused the Azimio coalition of using their popular tune 'extravaganza' while announcing the post of the running mate, without seeking their consent.

During the unveiling ceremony, the song played in the background, in what the band terms as 'flagrant disregard of our basic and fundamental rights to property and freedom of association'.

Through a statement the management indicated that they will be seeking a legal remedy following the violation.

"Through their action they have taken away the right to own and control what is originally and solely our property and have directly associated us with their campaign without our consent," it reads.

The band, which comprises Polycarp Otieno, Willis Austin Chimano, Mudigi Savara and Bien-Aime Baraza, further said that they are not aligned to nor associated to Azimio la Umoja campaign or any other political movement and or party.

"We are fully apolitical," part of the statement reads.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X