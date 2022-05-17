Namibia: Parents Spend Weekend in School Space Queue

17 May 2022
New Era (Windhoek)

More than 200 parents and guardians of school-ready children who have been camping at the entrance of the Eenhana Primary School to obtain next year's admission forms, returned home happily yesterday. The parents started queuing at the Ohangwena school on Friday after which all of them were assisted yesterday. This came after the school released a notice inviting parents to obtain admission forms for pre-primary and grade one from yesterday until 10 June.

Although there are other primary schools in town, the parents say they prefer Eenhana Primary School due to its reputation for good academic performance and the English language being their medium of instruction. Saima Ndilila said she chose this school because it is the best in town, and wants the best for her child.

"I was not forced to sleep in a tent, I erected mine to be near the school so my chair could not be taken since the people were many, it was a first come first serve," she explained.

According to principal Helena Tegelela Kangalange, they have issued 130 admission forms for grade one and another 130 for pre-primary. "Although we issued 130 admission forms, we are facing challenges of pre-primary classes, we only have one at our school which cannot accommodate all who would want to apply since the demand is high.

"Parents have been sleeping here since Friday night while others were sleeping in their vehicles outside the school and returned to their homes yesterday. We catered for all of them," she said.

She explained that although the parents have been camping outside the school, there was no confrontation reported, they have been behaving from the first day till they left. According to Ohangwena education director Isak Hamatwi, parents flocked to Eenhana Primary School because they consider the school as the best. "It is not that there are no spaces in the town. We have four primary schools in Eenhana and even some near the town," he explained.

Queuing up for days has now become a norm at the school as the same thing happened last year.

