South Africa: Taxi Driver Held for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

17 May 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Gauteng Traffic Police have arrested a public transport operator for allegedly driving a white taxi under the influence of alcohol in Carletonville, Westrand.

The 36-year-old male taxi driver was arrested on Monday afternoon following a drunk driving operation conducted in Carletonville policing precinct.

"The alcohol breathalyzer reading was recorded at 1.24 mg/1000 ml, which is three times over the prescribed legal limit of 0.24 mg/1000. The driver was detained at Carletonville police station and is expected to appear at Carletonville Magistrates court to face charges relating to driving reckless and negligent driving with an alternative charge of driving under the influence of alcohol," the Gauteng Traffic Police said on Tuesday.

Gauteng Traffic Police Spokesperson, Sello Maremane, said driving under the influence of alcohol often results in impaired driving causing unnecessary accidents and loss of lives.

"The Gauteng Traffic Police will continue to patrol on Gauteng major routes to ensure that road users comply with the rules and regulations of the road.

"In our concerted efforts to save the lives of road users, the Gauteng Traffic Police will also conduct a series of road safety activations in various hazardous locations as part of the Road Safety Education programme," Maremane said.

