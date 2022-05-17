Somalia: State Special Forces, Intelligence Say Weapons Cache Buried By Al-Shabaab Militants Seized

Addis Abeba — Officials of the Somali regional state Special Forces,intelligence and security service claimed to have seized weapons cache allegedly buried by Al-Shabaab militants along the Ethiopia-Somali border during a joint operation.

According to information from media affiliated with the Somali regional state, the joint operation resulted in the capture of 50 Kalashnikovs, 10 RPGs or launchers, and more than 50 rounds of ammunition belts , as well as several rounds of ammunition.

The weapons were seized during in the Afder Zone, Barey Wereda, Dewi Kebelle (district) of the Somali State. In addition to the weapons, eight suspects were also apprehended.

The news said that the weapons were secretly placed by Al-Shabab fighters on the border between the two countries and were intended to "carry out terrorist attacks" in inside Ethiopia; further investigations are underway.