Somalia: Ethiopia Congratulates Re-Election of Hassan Sheikh Mohamud As Somalia's Next President

Addis Abeba — Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia congratulated the re-election on Sunday of Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as the next President of neighboring Somalia. After congratulating the president elect, PM Abiy said that he looks forward "to working closely with you on common bilateral and regional interests."

Similarly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulated the president elect, and said "it believes that the election demonstrates the confidence of the people of Somalia in you and is a leap forward to building a democratic process in the country.

"The Ministry, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia looks forward to working with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his administration in the spirit of the longstanding and friendly relationship between Ethiopia and Somalia.The Ministry extends best wishes for your Excellency's well-being and the peace and prosperity of the people of Somalia," MoFA said.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud served as Somalia's eighth President between September 2012 and February 2017, when he was replaced by the outgoing President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was re-elected by Somalia's parliament after securing 214 votes during the third round vote, followed by the outgoing President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo who secured 110 votes.

"We have to move ahead, we do not need grudges. No avenging," President Hassan said in his acceptance speech. "We cannot forget the painful past but we can forgive," he said, adding, "here in this hall I had handed over the presidency to Farmaajo in 2017 and tonight he handed over to me."

Farmaajo, who conceded defeat, on his part urged Somalis "to support & pray" for the success of President Hassan. "I would like to express my appreciation to everyone who contributed to smooth & peaceful elections."