Ethiopia, Puntland Animal Health Experts Discuss Laboratory Quality Assurance, Capacity Building

Addis Abeba — Animal Health Professionals from Ethiopia and the Puntland State of Somalia held expertise training aimed at strengthening the collaboration between Ethiopia and Puntland on laboratory quality assurance and capacity building programs, according to information from Ethiopia's Ministry of Agriculture.

The training was conducted in Addis Abeba from 29 April- 08 May, and was organized by Ethiopian Animal Health Institute and Ministry of Livestock and Animal Husbandry under Water for Agro-pastoral productivity and Resilience (Biyole Project) in Puntland. It "mainly focused on the requirements of ISO 17025 standards such as general requirement, structural requirement, resource requirement, process requirement and management system requirement," the Ministry said.

Similarly, practical training on Serological, Molecular and bacteriological tests were delivered, linking with quality management system of international standards.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the training, Dr. Yohanis Girma, representative of State Minster of Livestock and Fishery Resource Development Sector of Ministry of Agriculture, stated that neighbor countries collaboration was "very critical to prevent and control transboundary animal disease as well as to develop and grow together." He also highlighted that since International livestock trade or market requirement is very critical, "we need to wok together closely and harmonize our policy, strategy, method, standard and how to implement laboratory tests." He also urged the trainees to implement the experience they have shared from Ethiopian Animal Health Institute when they return to their country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Agribusiness Somalia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to Dr. Tasfaye Rufael, General Director of Animal Health Institute, the Institute has been working on different capacity building programs such as serology, molecular and sequencing not only in Ethiopia but also as a reference laboratory for eastern African countries and laboratories in other parts of Africa.

Mohamed Abdulahi, Minister of Livestock and Animal Husbandry of Puntland State of Somalia, on his part indicated that Puntland state of Somalia will work with the Ethiopia's Ministry of Agriculture especially with the Livestock Sector and Ethiopian Animal Health Institute to strengthen the collaboration on areas such as transboundary animal diseases and livestock trade promotion. Mentioning this training is not the first and the last in Ethiopia, the Minister added that collaboration working, knowledge and experience sharing will continue between Ethiopia and Puntland state of Somalia.