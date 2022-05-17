Ethiopia: City Transport Bureau Threatens Actions Against Those Disrupting Public Transport After Major Fuel Prices Jump

Addis Abeba — Addis Abeba Transport Bureau announced that it will take actions against public transport service providers and drivers who fail to provide the service properly following the latest fuel price adjustment that sow prices jump.

The latest retail fuel prices announced on Saturday 07 May by the Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration (MoTRI) saw an increase by up to 16% for a liter of benzine, which jumped from 31.74 Birr per liter to 36.87 Birr per liter. Similarly, the price for diesel increased by 22% to 35.43 Birr, up from 28.98 Birr.

Quoting the Bureau's Communication Affairs Director, Etsegenet Abebe, state media reported that all public transport service providers, including those under Sheger Mass Transport Service Enterprise should be present at their respective routes and provide the service only at the already set tariff. If there are any issues that need to be addressed, the bureau will review the process and respond in a timely manner, the Director said.

The Bureau also threatened to exclude transport service providers that have contractual agreements with the Bureau under the Sheger Mass Transport Service unless they immediately started to provide their works within their respective routes in accordance with their contractual agreements with the Bureau.

Furthermore, Etsegenet cautioned public transport providers to be more vigilant and discharge their responsibilities; avoid increasing prices, hiding or failing to display their designated routes, cut distances to designated routes; she also cautioned drivers to properly post transport tariffs for public's view, and to avoid the use their vehicles outside their permitted services.

The bureau would be forced to take actions once and for all against drivers providing public transportation services who do not comply with the rules and regulations.

The city's Transport Bureau said that it will work with all concerned stakeholders to prevent unnecessary expenses and harassment against the society.