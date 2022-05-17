Nigeria: Sabon Gari Explosion Did Not Occur in School - Kano Govt

17 May 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ibrahim

The cause of the explosion is yet to be officially ascertained.

Contrary to reports, the Kano State government has explained that the explosion that hits the Sabon Gari area of the city did not occur in a school.

The state commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba said the blast happened at an animal feed store opposite the school along Aba Road, Sabon Gari area of Fagge local government.

He said while the cause of the explosion and the damage is yet to be ascertained, officials of the state are assessing the cause and impact of the blast.

Mr Garba called on the people in the state, particularly those living in the area where the incident occurred to remain calm while the government, in collaboration with relevant agencies, continue to investigate the cause of the blast.

The commissioner said the government would keep the public abreast of any development and warned people to desist from spreading unsubstantiated news.

