Kenya: Sauti Sol Threatens to Sue Azimio Over Copyright Infringement

Nairobi — Kenyan band Sauti Sol has threatened to sue the Azimio coalition over copyright infringement.

According to the team's management, this is after the Azimio team on Monday used their popular tune 'extravaganza' while announcing the post of the running mate.

During the unveiling ceremony, the song played in the background, in what the band terms as 'flagrant disregard of our basic and fundamental rights to property and freedom of association'.

Through a statement, the management indicated that they will be seeking a legal remedy following the violation.

"Through their action they have taken away the right to own and control what is originally and solely our property and have directly associated us with their campaign without our consent," the statement reads.

The band, which comprises Polycarp Otieno, Willis Austin Chimano, Mudigi Savara and Bien-Aime Baraza, further said that they are not aligned to nor associated to Azimio la Umoja campaign or any other political movement and or party.

"We are fully apolitical," part of the statement reads.