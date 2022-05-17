Ghana: Mikaddo Conference Centre to Get Executive Aerobics Centre

An Executive Aerobics Centre is due to be launched at the Mikaddo Conference Centre at Labone junction in Accra.

The venture, a partnership between ElWak Keep Fit Club and Mikaddo Conference Centre Limited will afford Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), directors and senior managers in corporate positions to train, refresh and rejuvenate for productivity on the job.

The programme is also designed to improve the lifestyle of corporate leaders leading to a sound mind and body.

This was disclosed by the Chief Operations Officer (C.O.O) of Mikaddo Conference Centre,Ama AddoAgyekum during the inauguration of new executives of the ElWakKeep Fit Club where she presented a sponsorship package of GH¢204,000 to the club.

The centre when established, will provide aerobics training sessions for leadership of various institutions to train on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

According to Ms. Agyekum, the centre was due to be inaugurated in June this year.

She added that members who register for the aerobics events at the Mikaddo Conference Centre can also take advantage of Mikaddo medical laboratory located within the centre with a resident Pharmacist and a Medical Doctor to advice on health conditions of the members while regular health screening was also organised for members.

Among the mode of operation, the ElWakKeep Fit Club will use their instructors to conduct the aerobic sessions and training during the programme.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) is expected to be signed between Mikaddo Conference Centre and ElWak keep fit club to initiate the process soon.

In response, Chairman of the El-Wak Keep Fit Club, Emmanuel TettehAdamitey lauded the gesture, indicating that it was one of the many initiatives and collaborations his administration was introducing to make his outfit the most viable Keep Fit Club across the country.