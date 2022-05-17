Ghana: Ashgold, Inter Allies Demoted to Div 2

The Ghana Football Association's (GFA) disciplinary rod fell heavily on Ghana Premier League (GPL) side Ashantigold SC and Division One League (DOL) campaigners, Inter Allies FC with the announcement of their demotion to the lower tier of Ghana football following their involvement in a match-fixing incident recorded in the 2020-21 football season.

The two clubs have been demoted to division two after the Committee found them guilty of Match Manipulation in their 2020/21 GPL match day 34 game at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium which the Miners won 7-0.

The decision communicated yesterday in a lengthy report takes effect from the 2022/23 football season.

Acting on information by Sportradar, a Swiss based international company's fraud detection system, a unique service that identifies betting related manipulation in sports globally for a number of leagues through its vast amounts of data, players and officials of the two teams were charged for various offences by the Committee.

The company reported that there was strong pre match betting and telltale signs of fraud on the said match.

According to the findings of the Disciplinary Committee, the GFA's Compliance and Integrity Office and GFA Prosecutors investigated the matter and in accordance with Article 34(5) of the GFA Premier League Regulations preferred charges against the two clubs, their players and officials.

Ashantigold SC was charged on three counts including a breach of Article 34(5) (a) of the GPL Regulations (2019) for instigating, commanding, and counselling its players to play a fixed match against Inter Allies to achieve a result in favor of Ashantigold SC; for a breach of Article 18(1) of the GFA Disciplinary Code (2019).

The committee established that the President and Chief Executive Officer made several calls to one, Emmanuel Nii Amoah to assist the Club to manipulate the match against Inter Allies FC to achieve their desired results, an act which has brought the game of football into disrepute.

The third charged was for a breach of Article 34(6) (d) of the GFA Premier League Regulations, (2019).

It also charged Dr. Kwaku Frimpong, President of Ashantigold SC for breaching Article 27(1)(2) of the GFA Code of Ethics 2019; Article 18(1) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019, and Article 34(5)(a)(b) of the GFA Premier League Regulations 2019.

Emmanuel Frimpong, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ashantigold was also charged for breaching Article 27(1)(2) of the GFA Code of Ethics 2019; Article 18(1) of the GFA Disciplinary Code 2019 and Article 34(5)(a)(b) of the GFA Premier League Regulations 2019.

Players and officials of Ashantigold SC charged for breaching Article 34(5)(a) of the GFA Premier League Regulations includes Stephen Owusu Banahene, Dacosta Ampem, Frank Akoto, Agyemang Isaac Opoku, Amos Kofi Nkrumah, Eric Esso, Seth Osei, Moses Kwame and Solomon Afriyie.

Again, player Samed Mohammed was charged on three counts for breaching Article 12(1) (b) of the GFA Disciplinary Code 2019; Article 34(6)(d) and Article 34(5)(a) of the GFA Premier League Regulations as well as team officials including Thomas Duah - Head Coach of AshantiGold SC and Aidoo Gee Ahmed - Team Manager who were charged for breaching Article 34(5)(a) of the GFA Premier League Regulations.

Those that failed to appear despite the invitations wereEmmanuel Owusu, Mohammed Bailou, Amos Addai, Emmanuel Owusu, Paul De Vries, Asare Nana and Kwasi Darling - Sporting Director.

Inter Allies FC was, however, charged on two counts for(a)a breach of Article 34(5) (a) of the Premier League Regulations (2019) for instigating, commanding, and counselling its players to play a fixed match against Ashantigold and (b) a breach of Article 34(6) (d) of the GFA Premier League Regulations, (2019) that both teams did act together with a common purpose to manipulate the match to achieve a desired result.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Players including Mohammed Zakari, Richard Acquah, Shaibu Taufiq and Felix Abuska were charged for one count for breaching Article 34(5) (a) of the GFA Premier League Regulations.

Inter Allies players charged on two counts for breaching Article 34(6) (d) of the GFA Premier League regulations, 2019 and Article 26(1) & (2) of the GFA Code of Ethics, 2019 including Richmond Lamptey who is currently with Asante Kotoko and Fard Ibrahim.

Those charged on four counts includes Hashmin Musah.

Alex Aso, Abdul Kadir Mohammed, Isah Ali, Sunday Henry Kalu, Andy Okpe, Kingsley Fidelis Kuku, Danso Wiredu Mensah did not appear before the committee.

Allies officials charged on two counts for breaching Article 11(2)(d) of the GFA Disciplinary Code,2019 and Article 34(5)(a) of the GFA Premier league regulations include Adjetey Reuben - Team Manager, Boye Joseph Markwei - Goalkeepers trainer and Felix Aboagye - Head Coach.