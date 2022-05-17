Ghana: Penyi Residents Go Through Health Screening

17 May 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Penyi — A total of 169 residents at Penyi at Dzodze in Ketu North District of the Volta Region at the weekend benefited from a free health screening meant to ensure that the residents lead healthier lives for national development

Including women, children and the elderly, they were screened for Malaria, Hypertension, Tuberculosis, Diabetes, Anemia, Urinary Tract Infection and HIV and they were also counseled and given medication while others were referred for further checks.

The event was organised by Community Vulnerable Children Organisation (CVCO) in collaboration with SUPS Africa Foundation, Stop TB Ghana, Ghana HIV and AIDS Network (GHNET), Coalition of NGOs in Health, all NGOS and the Penyi Health Centre as part of its outreach programme to the less=privileged and vulnerable in society.

Speaking at the event, the founder and President of CVCO, Mr Gustav Boni, said "today we are here to give back and to care for the people that once gave us hope, nurtured us into responsible citizens and teaches us that true felicity comes from giving.

"We believe that if the people of Penyi are in good health, they will be able to discharge their daily activities that will add value to their lives and in return, contribute to the growth of the country which is why we are here," he added.

The TB Case Coordinator of the Ketu South Hospital, Mr Mosses Atisu, gave a talk on TB its signs and symptoms, mode of transmission, and susceptibility (persons most at risk), prevention and control measures.

A Physician Assistant,-* Miss Dadza Irene Owusuaa, led the medical team of health staff including a Midwife, Nursing Officer, Mental health nurse, Community health nurses, Enrolled nurses, laboratory technicians and a Pharmacist.

